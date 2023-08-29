Ukraine ready to start negotiations on security guarantees with Japan as soon as possible – Zelenskyy-Kishida talk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday.

“We appreciate the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine adopted during the Japanese Presidency. It is time to conclude relevant bilateral agreements in the framework of this declaration. We are ready to start this negotiation process with Japan as soon as possible,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The Head of State also thanked the Japanese authorities for all-round assistance, in particular support of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and invited the Prime Minister to take part in the preparation of the Global Peace Summit.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy told Kishida about the efforts that Ukraine is making to continue the operation of the grain corridor, in particular by creating alternative routes.

“Ukraine is ready to continue to act as a guarantor of global food security,” the president noted.

In addition, they discussed the preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference scheduled to take place in Japan early next year and coordinated our steps on the eve of important international legal events.