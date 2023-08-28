Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of the personnel of the Russian occupiers, one on the control point and three on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit two enemy control points, one air defense and one artillery means in the enemy's firing position during the day.