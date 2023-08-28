Oleksandr Poklad appointed dpty head of SBU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Poklad, who previously held the position of head of the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, deputy head of the SBU.

This is fixed by Presidential Decree No. 510/2023 of August 23, 2023, by Decree No. 510/2023 Poklad was dismissed from the post of head of the SBU counterintelligence department.

By Decree No. 511/2023 of August 23, 2023, Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Pelin as head of the SBU Department for Zaporizhia region.