Zelenskyy appoints new Chief of General Staff Hnatov to Supreme Commander HQ

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Hnatov, to the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

Corresponding decree No. 201/2025 of March 28 was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Friday. It comes into force from the date of publication.

The same decree removed Anatoliy Barhylevych from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, who was the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until March of this year.

As reported, on March 16, 2025, on the proposal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Major General Andriy Viktorovych Hnatov as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Anatoliy Barhylevych was transferred to the position of Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.