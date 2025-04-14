Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:43 14.04.2025

SBU detains individual suspected of coordinating Russian drone attacks on Kharkiv

2 min read
Agents from Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU) have detained an employee of one of the largest thermal power plants in Ukraine in Kharkiv. The suspect was preparing Russian air attacks on the power facility where he worked.

“The suspect was trying to find ‘gaps’ in the local air defense system. The enemy was most interested in the locations of the bases and routes of the mobile fire teams that protect the airspace in the area of ​​the thermal power plant. To obtain the coordinates, the suspect walked around the area near the power facility and recorded on his mobile phone camera the likely locations of the Ukrainian defenders. At the same time, the agent was collecting information for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) about the consequences of previous attacks on the thermal power plant and the results of restoration work," the SBU Telegram channel reported on Monday.

SBU officers exposed the attacker, documented his crimes and detained him when he was spying in the technological rooms of the thermal power plant. According to the investigation, he came to the attention of the Russian special service while publishing anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Tags: #sbu

