Ukraine to participate in Eurovision 2024 in Sweden – Suspilne

Ukraine will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 that will take place in Malmö, Sweden.

"The public broadcasting company has confirmed Ukraine's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Sweden will host the contest after the victory of Loreen with the song 'Tattoo' at the Eurovision 2023 that was hosted by Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine in May this year," Suspilne said.

Ukraine's representative will be chosen during an open national selection that will call for applications soon.