Facts

19:21 23.06.2022

European Broadcasting Union confirms decision to move Eurovision 2023 to another country due to war

2 min read
European Broadcasting Union confirms decision to move Eurovision 2023 to another country due to war

The European Broadcasting Union has confirmed the decision to transfer the international song contest Eurovision 2023 to another country and will continue to discuss the issue of finding a suitable venue.

"The EBU fully understands the disappointment that greeted the announcement that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) cannot be staged in Ukraine, this year's winning country. The decision was guided by the EBU's responsibility to ensure the conditions are met to guarantee the safety and security of everyone working and participating in the event, the planning of which needs to begin immediately in the host country," the organization said in a statement.

The Broadcasting Union stated that it is essential that decisions made regarding the contest are made by broadcast professionals and do not become politicized, and also stressed that the rules of the contest clearly state that the event can be rescheduled in force majeure situations, such as like an ongoing war.

"The EBU sought third-party expert security advice which clearly stated that the counter measures proposed to mitigate the threats planning the event in Ukraine were insufficient for an international public event and the risk rating of a mass casualty event due to the ongoing conflict is 'high,'" the statement says.

In addition, the EBU says that in addition to security concerns, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine makes delegations and participants reluctant to travel to the country.

"With regards to the possibility of hosting the Contest in a border location close to a neighbouring country, the specifications of suggested venues, and the lack of the necessary surrounding infrastructure, do not meet the requirements of the ESC," the EBU says.

In this connection, the EBU has decided to move the event to another country and will continue to discuss the issue of finding a suitable venue for Eurovision 2023.

As reported, on June 14, the official kick-off meeting of the Eurovision organizers from Ukraine with the Supervisory Board, partners of the International Song Contest and the EBU core team took place, they discussed issues of guarantees and preparation activities, a security questionnaire, and potential locations for the contest.

Tags: #eurovision

MORE ABOUT

16:33 17.06.2022
Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

15:05 17.06.2022
Eurovision song context not to be held in Ukraine in 2023 - organizers

Eurovision song context not to be held in Ukraine in 2023 - organizers

18:25 13.06.2022
Ukraine starts preparations for hosting Eurovision 2023 – dpty head of President's Office

Ukraine starts preparations for hosting Eurovision 2023 – dpty head of President's Office

12:30 13.05.2022
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra to perform at number 12 in Eurovision 2022 final on May 14

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra to perform at number 12 in Eurovision 2022 final on May 14

16:21 16.02.2022
Winner of Eurovision-2022 national selection withdraws her candidacy from competition

Winner of Eurovision-2022 national selection withdraws her candidacy from competition

14:16 12.03.2021
Eurovision organizers ask Belarus to change song

Eurovision organizers ask Belarus to change song

10:04 24.02.2020
Go-A band to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2020 in the Netherlands

Go-A band to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2020 in the Netherlands

12:21 27.02.2019
Kazka band also refuses to participate in Eurovision 2019

Kazka band also refuses to participate in Eurovision 2019

19:01 25.02.2019
Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

03:20 13.05.2018
Eurovision Results. Complete Table

Eurovision Results. Complete Table

AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

European Parliament calls on EU leaders to grant Ukraine EU's candidate status – resolution

UK imposes ban on export of pounds sterling, banknotes of EU countries in Russia, prohibits supply of aviation fuel

Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: This war must end with fair tribunal

LATEST

Ukraine files another lawsuit against Russia at ECHR

Ukraine and Poland sign memo of cooperation in geology and mineral resources

Russian occupiers shell Sumy region with phosphorus shells

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

Russia deploys points for issuing Russian passports in occupied territories, puts pressure on Ukrainians to obtain them - Defense Ministry

Invaders have fire advantage, Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct mobile defense – Commander-in-Chief

Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons, military equipment for military operations in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Zelensky would like to see support of not only Israeli people, but also of its authorities – speech to Israeli students

No grounds for evacuation despite intensified shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Stefanishyna: We to mobilize political consensus on country's accession to EU when we sure this to strengthen Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD