Facts

10:56 12.05.2023

President’s Office refutes info on addressing Eurovision Song Contest organisers for Zelenskyy's online speech

President’s Office refutes info on addressing Eurovision Song Contest organisers for Zelenskyy's online speech

The President’s Office of Ukraine states that they did not contact the organizers of the international Eurovision Song Contest about the online performance of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the final or at any other stage of the contest.

"The information posted by The Times does not correspond to reality. The President’s Office of Ukraine has not approached the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest with a proposal for an online performance by Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the final or at any other stage of the contest," press secretary of the head of the Ukrainian state Serhiy Nykyforov said on Facebook.

Earlier, The Times published information that the President of Ukraine was allegedly denied an online performance at the Eurovision 2023 final because it contradicts the rules of the contest.

Tags: #eurovision

