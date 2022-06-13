Facts

18:25 13.06.2022

Ukraine starts preparations for hosting Eurovision 2023 – dpty head of President's Office

1 min read
Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said that Ukraine is starting the preparations for hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

"We are showing the world our openness, hospitality and ability to implement large-scale projects. The main issue for us and the European language union is security," he said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

He also said that the Defense Ministry and Interior Ministry of Ukraine have been involved in the preparations from the very beginning.

"We will use different locations in order to ensure comfortable logistics and, which is most important, security," Tymoshenko said.

He thanked European partners for support.

"We are defending not only our land, but also the whole civilized and democratic world. Thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine we can make plans for the future!" Tymoshenko said.

