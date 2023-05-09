Facts

19:36 09.05.2023

Bookmakers predict third place for Ukraine at Eurovision 2023

The Ukrainian band Tvorchi with the song Heart Of Steel may take the third place at the international song contest Eurovision 2023, according to the updated forecasts of bookmakers posted on the website eurovisionworld.com.

As before, the Swedish singer Loreen remains in the first place with the contest song Tattoo, which has already won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012, the representative of Finland Käärijä (with Cha Cha Cha song) is in the second place. Tvorchi, meanwhile, displaced the French singer La Zarra and her song Evidemment in betting bets.

As reported, the Tvorchi group with the song Heart Of Steel won the national selection. She will represent Ukraine at the international Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Due to the ongoing war, after a number of discussions, it was decided that Eurovision 2023 would be held in the UK (Liverpool) on behalf of Ukraine. The slogan of the contest in 2023 is United By Music, and the logo depicts hearts in the national colors of Ukraine and Britain, which "beat in unison".

Ukraine will vote in the second semi-final of Eurovision 2023, which will be held on May 11 (the first semi-final will be held on May 9), and the Tvorchi group will perform at number 19 in the final of the competition in Liverpool.

