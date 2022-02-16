Facts

16:21 16.02.2022

Winner of Eurovision-2022 national selection withdraws her candidacy from competition

Winner of Eurovision-2022 national selection withdraws her candidacy from competition

The winner of the national selection for the Eurovision-2022 international song contest Alina Pash withdrew her candidacy from the competition.

"I am a citizen of Ukraine, I follow the laws of Ukraine, I try to bring the traditions and values ​​of Ukraine to the world. What this story resulted in is not at all what I put in my song. I am an artist, not a politician. I do not have an army of PR people, managers, lawyers to resist all this attack and onslaught, hacking my social networks, threats, as well as absolutely unacceptable wording that people allow themselves without understanding the situation and forgetting about the dignity of every citizen of Ukraine," the singer said on her page in Instagram on Wednesday.

She said she did not want to participate in the "virtual war and hate" anymore. "I do not want to continue to be in this dirty story. With a heavy heart, I withdraw my candidacy as the representative of Ukraine in the Eurovision song contest. Unfortunately, I am very sorry," the singer said.

She said she would contact the Public Broadcaster and sign all the necessary documents.

Tags: #eurovision #alina_pash
