Facts

14:16 12.03.2021

Eurovision organizers ask Belarus to change song

2 min read
Eurovision organizers ask Belarus to change song

The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest have asked Belarus's National State Television and Radio Company (BTRC) to change its song due to concerns that it casts doubt over the contest's "non-political nature."

"As part of the regular procedure for all songs submitted to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), the EBU [European Broadcasting Union] has carefully scrutinized the Belarusian song Ya Nauchu Tebya (I'll Teach You) by Galasy ZMesta to ensure it complies with the rules of the competition. It was concluded that the song puts the non-political nature of the contest in question," a statement from the organizers said.

"[The EBU has] written to the broadcaster BTRC, which is responsible for Belarus's entry for the Eurovision Song Contest, to inform them that the song, in its present form, is currently not eligible to compete," it said.

"Furthermore, we've requested that they take all necessary steps to submit a modified version, or a new song, that is compliant with the ESC rules," the statement said.

Belarus will be represented by the band Galasy ZMesta, which earlier presented a number of satirical songs, including about national opposition leaders Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Pavel Latushko, and Maria Kolesnikova.

The contest, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, will be held at the Arena Ahoy in Rotterdam on May 18-22 and involve 41 nations.

Tags: #eurovision #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:31 10.03.2021
MFA denies info about supply of Ukrainian weapons to Belarus for commission of terrorist acts

MFA denies info about supply of Ukrainian weapons to Belarus for commission of terrorist acts

08:48 24.02.2021
Ukraine plans to disconnect from power grid with Belarus, Russia by end of 2023 – Kuleba

Ukraine plans to disconnect from power grid with Belarus, Russia by end of 2023 – Kuleba

15:56 20.02.2021
Belarus registers 1,668 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Belarus registers 1,668 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

15:32 16.01.2021
Belarus to start vaccinating medical workers with Sputnik V

Belarus to start vaccinating medical workers with Sputnik V

12:34 09.01.2021
Belarus records 1,767 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Belarus records 1,767 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

08:55 15.12.2020
We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

17:05 11.12.2020
Consular Section of Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus partially suspends consular operations

Consular Section of Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus partially suspends consular operations

11:49 26.11.2020
Belarus presents note of protest to Ukraine's ambassador

Belarus presents note of protest to Ukraine's ambassador

10:28 25.11.2020
Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

08:29 26.10.2020
Human rights center reports detention of 280 protesters in Belarus on Sunday

Human rights center reports detention of 280 protesters in Belarus on Sunday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Mykytas released from pretrial detention facility

Meeting of Normandy Four leaders scheduled for April – Kravchuk

Ukraine records 12,946 new COVID-19 cases, 230 related deaths in past 24 hours

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

LATEST

Mykytas released from pretrial detention facility

EU Council extends individual sanctions against Russia due to Ukrainian situation

Meeting of Normandy Four leaders scheduled for April – Kravchuk

Merkel to take part in opening of fourth German-Ukrainian Forum

National Council for Television, Radio Broadcasting assigns warning to Z ZIK, UA: Pershy, four more TV channels

E95 highway in Chernihiv region to be repaired to border with Belarus by year end

Pirates attack tanker carrying Ukrainians off Benin coast – media

Commanders of Ukrainian, Californian National Guards discuss main areas of further cooperation

Despite fakes in media, we adequately develop algorithm for distance learning - Shkarlet

Ukraine's human rights situation continues to worsen due to hostilities, COVID-19 pandemic – OHCHR

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD