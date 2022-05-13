Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra to perform at number 12 in Eurovision 2022 final on May 14

The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra will perform at number twelve in the final of the International Eurovision Song Contest Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy, on May 14.

"The organizers of Eurovision-2022 announced the order of the Grand Final on May 14, which will meet representatives of the twenty participating countries and the Big Five: the UK, Italy, Spain, France and Germany (they are the founders of the competition so traditionally go to the finals automatically)," Suspilne said in a message.

It is noted that the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra with the song Stefania in the final will perform at number twelve.

"Viewers will be able to watch the live broadcast of the final of Eurovision 2022 on the public television channel UA: KULTURA, which will begin at 22:00," the message of the broadcaster reads.

Also, the broadcast will be available on Radio Promin and various digital platforms.

"In the final, Ukrainians can vote for all participants of the contest, except representatives of Ukraine - Kalush Orchestra group. During the live broadcast there will be information when you can send an SMS-message to 7576 with the number of the participant for whom you vote," Suspilne said.