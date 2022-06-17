Facts

16:33 17.06.2022

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko says Ukraine does not agree with the nature of the decision by the European Broadcasting Union regarding the impossibility of holding the Eurovision 2023 international song contest in the country.

"In response to the published statement of the European Broadcasting Union on the impossibility of hosting Eurovision - 2023 in Ukraine, we want to emphasize the following. Ukraine does not agree with the nature of such a decision - when we were confronted with the fact without discussion on other options. But we strongly believe that we have every reason to hold further negotiations in order to find a joint solution that will satisfy all parties," Tkanchenko said on Facebook on Friday.

The minister said Ukraine won Eurovision and have fulfilled all the conditions within the deadlines for the process of approving its holding in Ukraine - we have provided answers and guarantees on safety standards and possible venues for the competition.

"Hosting Eurovision - 2023 in Ukraine is a strong signal to the whole world that it supports Ukraine now. We will demand to change this decision, because we believe that we will be able to fulfill all the commitments, as we have repeatedly empathized it to the European Broadcasting Union. That is why we demand additional negotiations on hosting Eurovision - 2023 in Ukraine," Tkachenko said.

