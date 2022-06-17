Facts

15:05 17.06.2022

Eurovision song context not to be held in Ukraine in 2023 - organizers

The Eurovision Song Contest will not be held in Ukraine in 2023 because of the current situation in the country, and the United Kingdom is being considered as the possible host, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement on Friday.

"Following their win at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in May the EBU has been exploring options for the hosting of next year's competition with Ukraine's public broadcaster UA:PBC," the EBU said in a statement on its website.

"Following objective analysis, the Reference Group, the ESC's governing board, has with deep regret concluded that, given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organize and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled by UA:PBC," it said.

