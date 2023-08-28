Zelenskyy: We need to learn to live like Israel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that people in Ukraine need to learn to live in conditions of confrontation

"Ukraine needs to understand that at one time or another it may be left alone. Some partner may break away due to some internal processes or internal politics, or even because of elections," he said in an interview with Natalia Mosiychuk, published on her YouTube channel on Sunday, August 27.

"However, we need to learn how to live with it, simply learn. Israel is in a war, we are ready to fight for a long time, without losing people, to minimize the number of casualties, like in Israel," he said.

Asked if the war could cross into Russian territory, Zelenskyy said: "I think it would be a significant risk as we could wind up alone."