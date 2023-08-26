Facts

14:45 26.08.2023

MFA considers it categorically unacceptable to extend ban on import of Ukrainian grain until 2023 end in some EU countries

2 min read
MFA considers it categorically unacceptable to extend ban on import of Ukrainian grain until 2023 end in some EU countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine declares that the intention of Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and Hungary to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain until the end of this year is "categorically unacceptable."

"We drew attention to the statement of the Minister of Agriculture of Poland that his country, as well as Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary support the extension of the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain until the end of 2023. We consider it categorically unacceptable to continue trade restrictions on the import of agricultural products of Ukraine after the ban of the European Commission expires on September 15," the text of the statement published on Saturday says.

In addition, the ministry "causes complete misunderstanding and intentions to add other categories of Ukrainian products to the list of goods prohibited for import."

"Such unilateral restrictions do not correspond to the spirit and letter of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market," the statement stresses.

The Foreign Ministry calls on the leadership of the European Union and the countries, some of which have received additional funding for the relevant sectors from the European budget, to find a balanced solution based on EU legislation and the Association Agreement.

"Only in the spirit of solidarity can we counter the challenges caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine and strengthen the EU Single Market," the ministry stressed.

Tags: #grain #mfa

MORE ABOUT

17:05 25.08.2023
Odesa authorities: 30-40% of subjects of export grain market work 'in shadows'

Odesa authorities: 30-40% of subjects of export grain market work 'in shadows'

15:30 23.08.2023
Some 13,000 tonnes of grain destroyed amid night attack by Russian drones on Danube ports

Some 13,000 tonnes of grain destroyed amid night attack by Russian drones on Danube ports

16:20 22.08.2023
Poland ready to independently introduce unilateral ban on import of Ukrainian grain after Sept 15 – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Poland ready to independently introduce unilateral ban on import of Ukrainian grain after Sept 15 – Polish Agriculture Ministry

18:49 21.08.2023
European Commissioner Sinkevičius: No alternative to Ukrainian grain export through Black Sea

European Commissioner Sinkevičius: No alternative to Ukrainian grain export through Black Sea

18:34 21.08.2023
European Commissioner: EU should subsidize Ukrainian grain transit, extend ban on import to frontline countries

European Commissioner: EU should subsidize Ukrainian grain transit, extend ban on import to frontline countries

19:26 17.08.2023
Kuleba: Ukraine's strategy is to free Africa from Russian control

Kuleba: Ukraine's strategy is to free Africa from Russian control

19:15 17.08.2023
Ukrainian, Mauritanian foreign ministers hold first-ever phone conversation

Ukrainian, Mauritanian foreign ministers hold first-ever phone conversation

16:24 16.08.2023
Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

19:49 15.08.2023
Talks about Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for giving away part of Ukrainian territories absolutely unacceptable – MFA

Talks about Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for giving away part of Ukrainian territories absolutely unacceptable – MFA

14:09 14.08.2023
Lithuanian business proposes to use river transport to deliver grain from Ukraine to Klaipeda

Lithuanian business proposes to use river transport to deliver grain from Ukraine to Klaipeda

AD

HOT NEWS

SBI investigating collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region, resulting in death of three pilots

In Italy, bus with Ukrainian tourists collides with truck, injuring 14 people

Second vessel since war start leaves Odesa outside grain corridor

Defense forces eliminate 640 occupiers, 18 artillery systems in past day

Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

LATEST

SBI investigating collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region, resulting in death of three pilots

In Italy, bus with Ukrainian tourists collides with truck, injuring 14 people

Second vessel since war start leaves Odesa outside grain corridor

Defense forces eliminate 640 occupiers, 18 artillery systems in past day

Ukrainian aviation carries out 12 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – General Staff

Zelenskyy meets with United24 Ambassador Andriy Shevchenko

Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

Dozens of dead, wounded invaders of 126th brigade of Russian Black Sea Fleet due to SBU, AFU special operation attack by drones

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

AD
AD
AD
AD