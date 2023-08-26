MFA considers it categorically unacceptable to extend ban on import of Ukrainian grain until 2023 end in some EU countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine declares that the intention of Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and Hungary to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain until the end of this year is "categorically unacceptable."

"We drew attention to the statement of the Minister of Agriculture of Poland that his country, as well as Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary support the extension of the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain until the end of 2023. We consider it categorically unacceptable to continue trade restrictions on the import of agricultural products of Ukraine after the ban of the European Commission expires on September 15," the text of the statement published on Saturday says.

In addition, the ministry "causes complete misunderstanding and intentions to add other categories of Ukrainian products to the list of goods prohibited for import."

"Such unilateral restrictions do not correspond to the spirit and letter of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market," the statement stresses.

The Foreign Ministry calls on the leadership of the European Union and the countries, some of which have received additional funding for the relevant sectors from the European budget, to find a balanced solution based on EU legislation and the Association Agreement.

"Only in the spirit of solidarity can we counter the challenges caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine and strengthen the EU Single Market," the ministry stressed.