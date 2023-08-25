Russian citizen from SBU's wanted list detained in Finland

Finnish competent authorities, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO), detained a Russian citizen who has been wanted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on suspicion of being a member of a terrorist organization, the press service of the PGO has said.

"According to the investigation, the suspect, jointly with members of the 'LPR' [Luhansk People's Republic] terrorist organization, participated in military clashes in the territory of Ukraine in 2014 as a member of the so-called Rusich Sabotage Assault Reconnaissance Group. In 2016, he was notified of suspicion of being a member of the terrorist organization (Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," it said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Within the framework of cooperation with Europol, the PGO received information about the detention of this person in Helsinki by the Finnish Immigration Service and a possibility of his deportation to Russia.

To prevent the return of the suspect to Russia, Ukrainian prosecutors sent an appeal to relevant agencies of Finland on August 15 with a request to detain the person and place him under temporary arrest, as well as provided all necessary information to ensure his detention.

The initiator of the search is currently preparing the necessary materials for the extradition of the suspect.

Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office carries out the procedural guidance in the case.