Zelenskyy holds conversation with Biden, thanks him for support of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held talks with U.S. President Joseph Biden and thanked him for congratulations on Independence Day.

“The U.S. took the lead in rallying global support for Ukraine. This crucial leadership enabled our struggle and bent the arc of history toward good,” the President said on his Telegram channel.

“Together, we prove that freedom and independence are worth fighting for. I thank President Biden, the U.S. Congress, and all Americans for this. You can count on Ukraine in protecting our shared values,” Zelenskyy stressed.