Kyiv Square opens in Paris – Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko took part in a ceremony to open Kyiv Square in Paris downtown on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine.

"Today, at the invitation of the mayor of the French capital, Anne Hidalgo, we opened Kyiv Square together. It is situated in the center of Paris, near the Petit Palais Museum, next to the Champs Elysees," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The mayor also said that, during the event, he met with Ukrainian soldiers who are receiving treatment and rehabilitation in Paris. Klitschko also talked to Ukrainians, mostly women and children, who temporarily live in France during the war in Ukraine.

He also said that the capital of France shows "the French people's support for the fight of Ukrainians for European values – freedom, equality and the rule of law."

"The support of our friends and partners is very important to us," Klitschko said.