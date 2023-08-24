Facts

19:17 24.08.2023

Kyiv Square opens in Paris – Klitschko

1 min read

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko took part in a ceremony to open Kyiv Square in Paris downtown on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine.

"Today, at the invitation of the mayor of the French capital, Anne Hidalgo, we opened Kyiv Square together. It is situated in the center of Paris, near the Petit Palais Museum, next to the Champs Elysees," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The mayor also said that, during the event, he met with Ukrainian soldiers who are receiving treatment and rehabilitation in Paris. Klitschko also talked to Ukrainians, mostly women and children, who temporarily live in France during the war in Ukraine.

He also said that the capital of France shows "the French people's support for the fight of Ukrainians for European values – freedom, equality and the rule of law."

"The support of our friends and partners is very important to us," Klitschko said.

Tags: #kyiv #paris #square

MORE ABOUT

11:46 18.08.2023
Sixth festival Bouquet Kyiv Stage starts in Kyiv

Sixth festival Bouquet Kyiv Stage starts in Kyiv

11:18 11.08.2023
Falls of rocket fragments recorded in two more places in Kyiv – Klitschko

Falls of rocket fragments recorded in two more places in Kyiv – Klitschko

20:44 27.07.2023
Cemark begins startup works at new cement terminal in Kyiv region

Cemark begins startup works at new cement terminal in Kyiv region

20:45 25.07.2023
Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

16:49 25.07.2023
Architectural and Construction BUSINESS FORUM will be held in Kyiv on October 5-6, 2023

Architectural and Construction BUSINESS FORUM will be held in Kyiv on October 5-6, 2023

19:16 24.07.2023
Taiwan to allocate $2.5 mln to Kyiv for construction of pedestrian bridge to Obolon Island

Taiwan to allocate $2.5 mln to Kyiv for construction of pedestrian bridge to Obolon Island

17:14 21.07.2023
Kyiv spends over UAH 1.2 bln on financing of defense forces over past 18 months – Klitschko

Kyiv spends over UAH 1.2 bln on financing of defense forces over past 18 months – Klitschko

17:34 17.07.2023
Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

20:07 14.07.2023
Kyiv region authorities agree on decision to pay over UAH 64 mln to restore housing

Kyiv region authorities agree on decision to pay over UAH 64 mln to restore housing

19:54 13.07.2023
Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We should not lose motivation of our defenders during counteroffensive

Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

Portugal to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

LATEST

Rada identifies priority areas of state policy in field of de-occupation, reintegration, restoration of Crimea and Sevastopol

SBU reports suspicion of high treason to four ex-chiefs of internal troops of Ukraine from Crimea

Zelenskyy: We should not lose motivation of our defenders during counteroffensive

Zelenskyy: We need to think about for whom remaining, uncontrolled 20,000 Wagnerians members more terrible – for Ukraine, Belarus, Poland or Russia

Budanov on special operation in Crimea: It’s important that people there believe that victory is just around the corner

Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

Portugal to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – Zelenskyy

Intelligence Agency: Baykar Makina donates Bayraktar UAV to Ukrainian scouts on Independence Day

Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

AD
AD
AD
AD