EU leaders to meet in Paris next week to discuss situation in Ukraine

European leaders will meet in Paris next week to discuss their position on Ukraine and demands for a peace process, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The European Union countries will include Germany, Italy and Poland, as well as non-EU countries such as the UK and Canada, the agency wrote, citing anonymous sources familiar with the plans.

According to the agency, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously announced that he would visit Paris next week for meetings.