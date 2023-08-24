Enemy hits Dnipro with missiles at night, seven people injured – local authorities

On Thursday night, Russian occupying forces fired missiles on Dnipro as a result of which seven civilians were wounded, Head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"There were powerful explosions in Dnipro in the middle of the night. The enemy hit the city with missiles. One of them was shot down by defenders from the Skhid (East) Air Command. Seven people were injured – three men and four women, from 32 to 55 years old. They have lacerations and shrapnel wounds. Six were hospitalized in a state of moderate severity," he said on his Telegram channel.

The transport facility was also destroyed. Also damaged were a bank, a gas station, a hotel, an agricultural company, furniture production, an administrative building and 15 kiosks.

In addition, two residential buildings, three buses and several cars, a contact trolleybus network, water and gas pipelines were destroyed.

Information about the destruction is still being specified.