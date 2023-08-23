Facts

14:02 23.08.2023

Intelligence Agency announces destruction of Russian S-400 Triumf missile system in Crimea

1 min read
Intelligence Agency announces destruction of Russian S-400 Triumf missile system in Crimea

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, August 23, a Russian S-400 Triumf long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed at Cape Tarkhankut in occupied Crimea.

"On August 23, 2023, at about 10:00, an explosion occurred near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which destroyed the Russian S-400 Triumf long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system," the agency said in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As reported, as a result of the explosion, the installation itself, the missiles installed on it and personnel were completely destroyed. "Given the limited number of such complexes in the arsenal of the enemy, this is a painful blow to the air defense system of the occupiers, which will have a serious impact on further events in the occupied Crimea," the agency said.

Tags: #crimea #defense_ministry

MORE ABOUT

20:36 23.08.2023
Human rights violated in Crimea, incl. of Crimean Tatars – Baerbock

Human rights violated in Crimea, incl. of Crimean Tatars – Baerbock

17:23 23.08.2023
We must do all we can to ensure that Crimea becomes part of Ukraine again – Duda

We must do all we can to ensure that Crimea becomes part of Ukraine again – Duda

16:28 23.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Main task of Crimea platform is to prepare deoccupation

Zelenskyy: Main task of Crimea platform is to prepare deoccupation

16:10 23.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

16:51 22.08.2023
Prosecutor General: Reintegration of Crimea to be carried out with strict observance of human rights

Prosecutor General: Reintegration of Crimea to be carried out with strict observance of human rights

16:31 22.08.2023
Ukrainian President’s rep in Crimea hopes that Rada will soon consider bill on administrative structure of ARC

Ukrainian President’s rep in Crimea hopes that Rada will soon consider bill on administrative structure of ARC

15:41 22.08.2023
Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

18:21 09.08.2023
Occupiers launch construction in territory of Tauric Chersonese in Crimea

Occupiers launch construction in territory of Tauric Chersonese in Crimea

14:30 05.08.2023
Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

09:18 04.08.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for Crimea Platform summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Military turn to me to mobilize more people to front

EU preparing multi-year plan of support for Ukraine - Michel

We must do all we can to ensure that Crimea becomes part of Ukraine again – Duda

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation launches 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – AFU General Staff

Ukraine not alone in its struggle for justice - President of Latvia

Dzhemilev: Liberation of Crimea is matter of life of indigenous people

Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Search and rescue operations completed at Romny school destroyed by drone attack

President of European Commission strongly condemns Russia's attack on Izmail port

Japan to provide Ukraine with assistance worth $7.6 bln – PM

Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

Lithuania to supply Ukraine with NASAMS launchers in Sept

Zelenskyy: Military turn to me to mobilize more people to front

AD
AD
AD
AD