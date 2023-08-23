Intelligence Agency announces destruction of Russian S-400 Triumf missile system in Crimea

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, August 23, a Russian S-400 Triumf long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed at Cape Tarkhankut in occupied Crimea.

"On August 23, 2023, at about 10:00, an explosion occurred near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which destroyed the Russian S-400 Triumf long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system," the agency said in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As reported, as a result of the explosion, the installation itself, the missiles installed on it and personnel were completely destroyed. "Given the limited number of such complexes in the arsenal of the enemy, this is a painful blow to the air defense system of the occupiers, which will have a serious impact on further events in the occupied Crimea," the agency said.