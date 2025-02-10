Defense Ministry authorizes use of BATON UAVs

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine has codified and authorized the use of Ukrainian-made BATON unmanned aerial vehicles by the defense forces of Ukraine, according to the Main Directorate for the Support of the Life Cycle of Armaments and Military Equipment.

"These combat birds will operate in different weather conditions, from frost to heat. The drones have a well-designed structure with strong dynamic capabilities. In particular, they can track and strike enemy targets at high speeds," the ministry said on its website on Monday.

The BATON drones are made taking into account military reequipments for maximum simplicity and ease of use in challenging conditions. They are built on the frames of different size.