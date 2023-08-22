Facts

14:13 22.08.2023

Zelenskyy-Plenković meeting: Croatia ready to provide ports on Danube, in Adriatic Sea for Ukrainian grain transportation

2 min read
Zelenskyy-Plenković meeting: Croatia ready to provide ports on Danube, in Adriatic Sea for Ukrainian grain transportation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as part of his participation in the Ukraine-Balkans summit in Athens, met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, the presidential press service said.

The president spoke about the situation on the battlefield, the offensive steps of the Ukrainian army and the problems it faces. He also briefed the interlocutor about the preparation of the Ukrainian energy system and air defense for the autumn-winter period. In addition, Zelenskyy reported on Russia's illegal blocking of shipping in the Black Sea and massive Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's port infrastructure, which threaten world food security.

"Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to continue to be a guarantor of global food security and is interested in finding new ways of supplying food to world markets, one of which could be Croatia. The Croatian side confirmed its readiness to provide ports on the Danube and the Adriatic Sea for transporting Ukrainian grain.," the office said.

The parties also discussed geopolitical and other challenges caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine and coordinated steps for further cooperation in the international arena.

Zelenskyy separately noted the importance of the Croatian experience in humanitarian demining and thanked for the practical assistance and leadership of Croatia in demining Ukrainian territories. The importance of holding the International Donor Conference on Humanitarian Demining to be held in October in Zagreb was noted.

The president also thanked Croatia and the Croatian people for their special care for IDPs from Ukraine.

Tags: #croatia #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:03 23.08.2023
Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

15:28 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy discusses development of defense cooperation with PM of North Macedonia

Zelenskyy discusses development of defense cooperation with PM of North Macedonia

15:18 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss cooperation in creating alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss cooperation in creating alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

12:12 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy at Veterans Forum: Veterans should adequately integrate into social life

Zelenskyy at Veterans Forum: Veterans should adequately integrate into social life

12:00 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Bulgarian PM discuss situation in Black Sea region

Zelenskyy, Bulgarian PM discuss situation in Black Sea region

21:06 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

18:18 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in Greece to attend Ukraine-Balkans summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Greece to attend Ukraine-Balkans summit

16:31 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be territory where people are respected

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be territory where people are respected

16:09 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Queen of Denmark, members of royal family

Zelenskyy meets with Queen of Denmark, members of royal family

16:28 19.08.2023
Ukrainian pilots start testing Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian pilots start testing Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers launch airstrikes on kindergarten, residential buildings of Kherson; six injured – local authorities

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to celebrate Independence Day

Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

LATEST

Occupiers launch airstrikes on kindergarten, residential buildings of Kherson; six injured – local authorities

Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to celebrate Independence Day

Defense forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of invaders over day

Some 90% of Ukrainians consider refusal of territories to stop Russia’s aggression unacceptable – opinion poll

Ukraine initiates creation of mixed medical commissions for prisoner swap

South African, Chinese leaders speak in favour of Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Ukraine repatriates five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity

Peace Formula summit may be held in France

Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

AD
AD
AD
AD