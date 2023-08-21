Greece to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Greece will take part in the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 jets, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Monday.

"Today we have an important result for the aviation coalition. Greece will take part in the training of our F-16 pilots," he said.

We are grateful that there will be Greek defense support for Ukraine, our teams are working out the relevant details," he also said.