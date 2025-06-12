Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:31 12.06.2025

Greek PM proposes to create transport corridor that will connect Greek port of Alexandroupolis with Odesa

1 min read
Greek PM proposes to create transport corridor that will connect Greek port of Alexandroupolis with Odesa

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed creating a transport corridor that would connect the Greek port of Alexandroupolis with Ukraine's Odesa via Bulgaria's Varna and Romania's Constanta.

"I would like Odesa to be at one end of an ambitious, comprehensive project to develop connectivity, which would start in the port of Alexandroupolis, go through Varna, Constanta and finally reach Odesa. This is a project that could be offered for EU funding," he said at the 4th Ukraine - South-East Europe Summit in Odesa on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, the corridor would include transport railways, power lines, gas pipelines, and it would be a project that "would provide an additional communication corridor for Ukraine, much faster than transporting goods by sea." Also, according to him, the project would provide "a clear and tangible vision of how Ukraine's integration into the EU can really change the lives of Ukrainians."

Mitsotakis also assured that Greece will always be ready to contribute to providing any expert or technical support to bring candidates closer to the EU.

Tags: #odesa #greece

