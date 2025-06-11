Interfax-Ukraine
17:46 11.06.2025

Greek PM to be in Odesa on Wed

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be in Odesa (Ukraine) on Wednesday, June 11.

As reported on the website of the Greek government, Mitsotakis will take part in the fourth Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe summit in Odesa.

On May 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and invited him to participate in the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit.

In turn, the website of the President of Moldova reports that the President of the Republic Maia Sandu will meet with the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who will be on an official visit to Chisinau.

