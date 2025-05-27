How to see the top festivals in Greece in 2025: tips from ANEX Tour online travel agency

Clear sea, legendary Mediterranean cuisine, hundreds of Blue Flag beaches, the opportunity to improve children's health and recuperate yourself - this is Greece in summer. Are you planning to visit the ancient ruins of Ancient Greece again? It's time to get acquainted with the vibrant and modern Greece. Combine beach tour to Greece with new experiences: interesting festivals await tourists in the summer of 2025.

Music festivals in Greece in summer 2025

Electronic music, jazz, soul, classical music - fans of any genre will find an interesting option for entertainment during their summer vacation in Greece in 2025.

When planning your vacation, consider the schedule of the most famous music festivals in Greece in the summer of 2025:

Supa Dupa Fly. June 6-10. Santorini. Luxurious London party 18+ in the style of R&B and hip-hop on the most romantic island of Greece. EJEKT. July 6 and 9. Athens, Kallithea district, Plateia Nerou on the waterfront. Every year, the world's most famous rock and heavy metal bands perform at the site of the Olympic taekwondo competitions. Rockwave Festival. June 26-28 - Pieria, TerraRepublik amusement park. July 10-14 - Athens, Malakasa, TerraVibe amusement park. A driving mix of alternative rock, rock, heavy metal and pop music. Realize. June 18-July 23. Athens, Water Square. Concerts of outstanding rock musicians, dance music performers, hip-hop and metal music. Free Earth. August 25-31. Halkidiki, Sithonia, Azapiko beach. Visual special effects and unique psytrance music shows. Plisskën Festival. September 12-14. Athens. The organizers arrange a real kaleidoscope of different musical styles.

Greek festivals of culture and folklore in the summer of 2025

Athens Epidaurus Festival. The grand cultural event lasts from May to August. The main venues are the grandiose Ancient Theater and the Small Theater in Epidaurus, modern complexes in Piraeus, and the Odeon Herod amphitheater in Attica. Unique acoustics and atmosphere are guaranteed.

The program of the Epidaurus Festival of Athens in the summer of 2025 includes:

visual installations;

opera performances with world stars;

modern theater performances;

concerts of classical, electronic and jazz music;

dance shows.

Greece Art Inspirations Festival on the Olympic Riviera. The colorful festival and prestigious international dance, music and folklore competition will be held from June 8 to 15 in Piraeus (an hour's drive from Thessaloniki); it was here that the legendary Orpheus was born. The festival begins with a parade of participants and a concert in the ancient amphitheater of Lithochoro at the foot of Mount Olympus.

International Festival "FOLKWAY", Rhodes, June 6-9. Performances of folk groups from dozens of countries, from India to Mexico, are scheduled. The performances in national costumes against the backdrop of the harsh Crusader fortress look spectacular.

Xanthi's Old Town Festival, Crete, early September. The largest Greek dance and food festival. Mediterranean cuisine, costumed parades, theatrical shows on the island with the longest swimming season in Greece.