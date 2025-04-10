How to protect yourself and your loved ones: Martin International School of Technology "MIST" teaches civilians how to get ready for the war

Martin International School of Technology "MIST" has provided Ukrainian civilians with its first training session aimed at preparing civilian population for national resistance.

It was the the first time when such kind of training has been given to civilian populationh as part of their preparation for national resistance in Bila Tserkva district. The organizer — Martin International School of Technology "MIST" — is a private vocational education institution specializing in modern defense training.

Thirty "MIST" students from regional non-governmental organizations began their training under the official 45-hour "Program for Training Ukrainian Citizens for National Resistance," well approved by the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The training was provided at a specially equipped location near the town.

The participants have acquired some kind of expertise in such areas as handling of weapons and basic shooting skills, first aid skills (bleeding control and tourniquet application), survival skills, behavior in warfare conditions or under occupation, protection in conflict zones, etc.

The classes were taught by certified "MIST" instructors who have completed the official Instructor Training Course on Basic Preparation of Ukrainian Citizens for National Resistance and received state-issued Certificates. The hands-on format, location rotation, and skillful submition of information enabled the participants to quickly grasp basic yet crucial pieces of knowledge.

This was the first stage of the training process which can enable a civilian to get morally prepared for unpredictable war situations and acquire the basic skills necessary to face the enemy cool-headed and not to let the situation stampede them. This state of mind will definitely enabele people to defend their home and family, and survive in the harsh conditions of war and occupation.

According to Colonel Oleksandr Badalian, Deputy Director for Military Training at the "MIST" School, their Training Center is actively contributing to the ability of the population of Kyiv region to resist the enemy. He added that presently, relevant effort is being taken by the Population Resistance Training Center created under the guidance of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, with active support of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade as well as non-government organizations and civilian initiative groups. However, at the moment the training services are not covering a large number of population of the region who are willing to partake in the sessions.

"Being well-aware of the importance of preparing Ukrainians to repel the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Martin International School of Technology "MIST" is ready to assist and provide such kind of training. People are willing to learn how to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their Country. We are ready to help them. We are ready to work with anyone who has a sense of responsibility and is struggling to support the State in Hard Times," – emphasized Oleksandr Badalian.

On behalf of the leadership of Martin International School of Technology "MIST" he expressed his deepest gratitude to the command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and its unit commanders for their active cooperation and support in implementing the Center’s efforts aimed at training Ukrainian citizens for national resistance.

"MIST" is a place where people are trained to act; it is an educational space where anyone — a military or a civilian — can gain knowledge that actually saves lives and strengthens the Country’s defense capability," summarized Oleksandr Badalian.