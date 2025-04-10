Interfax-Ukraine

Press Releases

10:17 10.04.2025

How to protect yourself and your loved ones: Martin International School of Technology "MIST" teaches civilians how to get ready for the war

3 min read
How to protect yourself and your loved ones: Martin International School of Technology "MIST" teaches civilians how to get ready for the war

Martin International School of Technology "MIST" has provided Ukrainian civilians with its first training session aimed at preparing civilian population for national resistance.

It was the the first time when such kind of training has been given to civilian populationh as part of their preparation for national resistance in Bila Tserkva district. The organizer — Martin International School of Technology "MIST" — is a private vocational education institution specializing in modern defense training.

Thirty "MIST" students from regional non-governmental organizations began their training under the official 45-hour "Program for Training Ukrainian Citizens for National Resistance," well approved by the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The training was provided at a specially equipped location near the town.

The participants have acquired some kind of expertise in such areas as handling of weapons and basic shooting skills, first aid skills (bleeding control and tourniquet application), survival skills, behavior in warfare conditions or under occupation, protection in conflict zones, etc.

The classes were taught by certified "MIST" instructors who have completed the official Instructor Training Course on Basic Preparation of Ukrainian Citizens for National Resistance and received state-issued Certificates. The hands-on format, location rotation, and skillful submition of information enabled the participants to quickly grasp basic yet crucial pieces of knowledge.

This was the first stage of the training process which can enable a civilian to get morally prepared for unpredictable war situations and acquire the basic skills necessary to face the enemy cool-headed and not to let the situation stampede them. This state of mind will definitely enabele people to defend their home and family, and survive in the harsh conditions of war and occupation.

According to Colonel Oleksandr Badalian, Deputy Director for Military Training at the "MIST" School, their Training Center is actively contributing to the ability of the population of Kyiv region to resist the enemy. He added that presently, relevant effort is being taken by the Population Resistance Training Center created under the guidance of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, with active support of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade as well as non-government organizations and civilian initiative groups. However, at the moment the training services are not covering a large number of population of the region who are willing to partake in the sessions.

"Being well-aware of the importance of preparing Ukrainians to repel the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Martin International School of Technology "MIST" is ready to assist and provide such kind of training. People are willing to learn how to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their Country. We are ready to help them. We are ready to work with anyone who has a sense of responsibility and is struggling to support the State in Hard Times," – emphasized Oleksandr Badalian.

On behalf of the leadership of Martin International School of Technology "MIST" he expressed his deepest gratitude to the command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and its unit commanders for their active cooperation and support in implementing the Center’s efforts aimed at training Ukrainian citizens for national resistance.

"MIST" is a place where people are trained to act; it is an educational space where anyone — a military or a civilian — can gain knowledge that actually saves lives and strengthens the Country’s defense capability," summarized Oleksandr Badalian.

Tags: #training #mist #teaches

MORE ABOUT

20:25 13.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on recognition of results of study abroad

Zelenskyy signs law on recognition of results of study abroad

14:46 21.02.2025
URCS holds training for psychological first aid instructors

URCS holds training for psychological first aid instructors

13:06 29.11.2024
REDpreneurUA training program starts – URCS

REDpreneurUA training program starts – URCS

19:49 25.11.2024
Sending European instructors to train Ukrainian military on Ukrainian territory is matter of time – Stefanishyna

Sending European instructors to train Ukrainian military on Ukrainian territory is matter of time – Stefanishyna

21:04 06.11.2024
Training one soldier-shooter costs about UAH 200,000

Training one soldier-shooter costs about UAH 200,000

14:49 25.10.2024
URCS teaches rescuers of Kirovohrad region to provide first aid

URCS teaches rescuers of Kirovohrad region to provide first aid

12:34 14.10.2024
Ukraine may help France create drone operator training center – Umerov

Ukraine may help France create drone operator training center – Umerov

14:04 26.09.2024
Biden orders to expand training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots, train another 18 pilots in 2025

Biden orders to expand training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots, train another 18 pilots in 2025

15:42 20.09.2024
First group of Ukrainian pilots completes training in France

First group of Ukrainian pilots completes training in France

14:54 30.08.2024
No consensus on training Ukrainian soldiers in territory of Ukraine reached yet within EU – Estonian Defense Minister

No consensus on training Ukrainian soldiers in territory of Ukraine reached yet within EU – Estonian Defense Minister

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

The 35th anniversary "Parade Nadii" and the 22nd Foxtrot Cup tournament were held in Kyiv with a full house

“Trade Wars: Art of Protection” Conference, to be held in Kyiv, on 20 May

Kyiv to Host the 2025 Eco-Industrial Parks Forum: Post-War Recovery of Ukraine Through a Sustainable Economy

ETAP and Schneider Electric present the world's first digital twin for modeling the energy needs of an AI factory

AmCham Ukraine Board of Directors Members Signed Principles of Veteran-Friendly Business

Proposals for Safe and Healthy Jobs for Veterans

AGRO UKRAINE SUMMIT 2025: how and when will the international summit for agricultural professionals take place?

Schneider Electric is recognized as the world's most sustainable corporation for the second time

Evacuation at the Cost of Lives. UNMISS personnel killed and injured during attack on UN helicopter in Nasir, South Sudan

Global Rehabilitation Practices Transforming Veterans' Lives

AD
AD