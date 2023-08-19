Leaders of Japan, South Korea, USA: We united in our support for Ukraine

Facts

The final communiqué of the trilateral security summit with the participation of the leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan, which ended at Camp David (USA), confirms the readiness of these countries to continue to support Ukraine, as well as to put pressure on Russia through sanctions.

"We are united in our support for Ukraine. We reaffirm our commitment to stand with Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war of aggression that has shaken the foundation of the international order. We commit to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, imposing coordinated, robust sanctions on Russia, and accelerating the reduction of dependency on Russian energy," according to a statement published on the White House website.

The summit participants also expressed the opinion that "the lasting lesson from this catastrophic war of aggression must be the international community's abiding will to uphold the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the peaceful resolution of disputes."

"We reaffirm our view that when these foundational principles are rejected anywhere, they represent a threat to our region. We are unified in our intent to ensure that no such egregious acts are ever perpetrated again," according to the document.

On Friday, August 18, U.S. President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met for the first trilateral security summit. The summit participants agreed to deepen military and economic ties.

