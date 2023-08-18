Facts

19:53 18.08.2023

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out nine strikes during the day on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

In addition, units of rocket troops and artillery during the day hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, four artillery means in firing positions, two control points and two stations of electronic warfare of the enemy.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

15:47 18.08.2023
Defense forces eliminate 460 invaders over day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 460 invaders over day – General Staff

20:16 17.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of concentration of invaders, two enemy helicopters shot down

Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of concentration of invaders, two enemy helicopters shot down

20:25 16.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation launches nine attacks on places of concentration of invaders over day

Ukrainian aviation launches nine attacks on places of concentration of invaders over day

20:43 14.08.2023
General Staff: Defense Forces destroy enemy helicopter over day, strike at control point, places of concentration of vehicles, equipment

General Staff: Defense Forces destroy enemy helicopter over day, strike at control point, places of concentration of vehicles, equipment

19:05 10.08.2023
Enemy fires three missiles, 49 air strikes, 36 MLRS attacks in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Enemy fires three missiles, 49 air strikes, 36 MLRS attacks in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

15:23 09.08.2023
AFU General Staff denies reports about crossing Dnipro River by Ukrainian forces – Maliar

AFU General Staff denies reports about crossing Dnipro River by Ukrainian forces – Maliar

20:12 08.08.2023
Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carry out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas

Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carry out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas

19:37 08.08.2023
About 20 clashes occur during day

About 20 clashes occur during day

20:25 04.08.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict nine strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict nine strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

20:09 04.08.2023
Defense forces advancing in south, deterring occupiers in Ukraine’s east, there are 30 clashes over day

Defense forces advancing in south, deterring occupiers in Ukraine’s east, there are 30 clashes over day

AD

HOT NEWS

USA ready to approve transfer of F-16 to Ukraine by third countries after training of Ukrainian pilots

Ukraine to complete all steps agreed with European Commission by Oct, but reforms in these areas to continue further – Stefanishyna

Defense forces eliminate 460 invaders over day – General Staff

Occupiers attack Zaporizhia – regional administration

National police prevent attack on Tax Service dpty head: Two suspects detained, identity of customer being established

LATEST

Russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month - GUR

USA ready to approve transfer of F-16 to Ukraine by third countries after training of Ukrainian pilots

Third of Ukrainian forests suffer from Russian aggression

Ukraine to complete all steps agreed with European Commission by Oct, but reforms in these areas to continue further – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy signs laws on duty, VAT exemption for optics, anti-drone guns for defense

Mural dedicated to Ukrainian Red Cross to be created in Kyiv

Denmark, the Netherlands confirm receipt of U.S. permission to send F-16s to Ukraine

Occupiers attack Zaporizhia – regional administration

National police prevent attack on Tax Service dpty head: Two suspects detained, identity of customer being established

Zelenskyy announces receipt of new packages of military assistance from partners

AD
AD
AD
AD