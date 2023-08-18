Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas over day
The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out nine strikes during the day on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.
In addition, units of rocket troops and artillery during the day hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, four artillery means in firing positions, two control points and two stations of electronic warfare of the enemy.