Defense forces eliminate 460 invaders over day – General Staff

The Defense Forces eliminated 460 occupiers, 24 artillery systems, three tanks, 12 armored vehicles, four drones, 27 units of cars and special equipment, three air defense systems during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to August 18, 2023 approximately amount to: about 256,510 people of military personnel (plus 460) people, 4,332 tanks (plus three) units, 8,410 armored combat vehicles (+12) units, 5,193 artillery systems (plus 24) units, 714 MLRS units, 486 units of air defense equipment, 315 aircraft units, 316 helicopters, 4,276 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus four), 1,406 cruise missiles), 18 cships/boats, 7,658 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 17) units, and 783 units of special equipment," the message reads.