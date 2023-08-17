Facts

20:16 17.08.2023

Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of concentration of invaders, two enemy helicopters shot down

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy and two on anti-aircraft missile systems.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two enemy Ka-52 attack helicopters were also destroyed by Ukrainian defenders during the day.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces and artillery hit four artillery means in firing positions, two ammunition depots and one enemy electronic warfare station during the day.

