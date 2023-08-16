Ukrainian aviation launches nine attacks on places of concentration of invaders over day
The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out nine strikes during the day on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers and one on an enemy anti-aircraft missile system.
As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian units of missile troops and artillery hit one enemy anti-aircraft missile system during the day.