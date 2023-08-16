Media info about terrorist act of Russian occupiers at ZNPP not confirmed – local authorities

The information spread by some media outlets "about some kind of planned terrorist act by Russian invaders at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is not true," head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration Yuriy Malashko has said.

"Now the information that is being circulated in the media regarding some planned terrorist attack by Russian invaders at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is not confirmed. It is not true," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Why the Ukrainian media are spreading Russian narratives and sowing panic in society is an open question. I hope the authorized services will answer it in the near future," he said.

"Follow further messages on official resources," Malashko urged.