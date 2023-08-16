Facts

14:46 16.08.2023

Media info about terrorist act of Russian occupiers at ZNPP not confirmed – local authorities

1 min read
Media info about terrorist act of Russian occupiers at ZNPP not confirmed – local authorities

The information spread by some media outlets "about some kind of planned terrorist act by Russian invaders at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is not true," head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration Yuriy Malashko has said.

"Now the information that is being circulated in the media regarding some planned terrorist attack by Russian invaders at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is not confirmed. It is not true," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Why the Ukrainian media are spreading Russian narratives and sowing panic in society is an open question. I hope the authorized services will answer it in the near future," he said.

"Follow further messages on official resources," Malashko urged.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

14:30 12.08.2023
IAEA promises to closely monitor transfer to 'hot shutdown' of Unit 6 of Zaporizhia NPP

IAEA promises to closely monitor transfer to 'hot shutdown' of Unit 6 of Zaporizhia NPP

12:41 25.07.2023
IAEA observes anti-personnel mines at Zaporizhia NPP

IAEA observes anti-personnel mines at Zaporizhia NPP

11:50 25.07.2023
Zaporizhia NPP puts fourth unit into hot shutdown, contrary to requirement of nuclear regulator – Energoatom

Zaporizhia NPP puts fourth unit into hot shutdown, contrary to requirement of nuclear regulator – Energoatom

17:05 19.07.2023
Occupation forces plan new provocations at ZNPP with use of heavy weapons – Ukrainian intelligence

Occupation forces plan new provocations at ZNPP with use of heavy weapons – Ukrainian intelligence

18:33 06.07.2023
Russians intend to switch power unit No. 4 of ZNPP to 'hot shutdown' – Energoatom

Russians intend to switch power unit No. 4 of ZNPP to 'hot shutdown' – Energoatom

17:50 06.07.2023
ZNPP powered from main 750 kV transmission line in addition to backup 330 kV

ZNPP powered from main 750 kV transmission line in addition to backup 330 kV

17:11 06.07.2023
Budanov: I think, now, danger of artificial technogenic catastrophe at ZNPP is quietly going down

Budanov: I think, now, danger of artificial technogenic catastrophe at ZNPP is quietly going down

15:24 05.07.2023
IAEA finds no signs of mining at ZNPP, remains vigilant – Grossi

IAEA finds no signs of mining at ZNPP, remains vigilant – Grossi

09:18 05.07.2023
Only source of danger at Zaporizhia NPP is Russia – Zelenskyy

Only source of danger at Zaporizhia NPP is Russia – Zelenskyy

15:42 04.07.2023
Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

AD

HOT NEWS

NABU Director: examinations of high-profile proceedings of Great Construction case still ongoing

First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

Defense forces liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region from occupiers

Talks about Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for giving away part of Ukrainian territories absolutely unacceptable – MFA

LATEST

Russia may be preparing provocation at Kursk NPP in order to blame Ukraine – Yusov

GUR: There’s no need to talk about change in situation at ZNPP

NABU Director: examinations of high-profile proceedings of Great Construction case still ongoing

Russians inflict 100 strikes in Zaporizhia region over day – administration

Enemy UAV hits warehouses in Reni port, equipment and meal on fire – Yermak

First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

As result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region, four killed, seven injured – administration

Republicans for Ukraine campaign worth $2 mln starts in USA

Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

Zelenskyy: Real combat experience should be priority in training mobilized

AD
AD
AD
AD