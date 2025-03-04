Facts

16:23 04.03.2025

Situation at Zaporizhia NPP occupied for 3 years remains critically difficult - Haluschenko

2 min read
Situation at Zaporizhia NPP occupied for 3 years remains critically difficult - Haluschenko

The situation at Zaporizhia NPP (ZNPP), which has been occupied for three years, is critically difficult and as long as the Russian Federation continues to hold the station, the world is on the verge of a nuclear, radiation and environmental disaster.

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko said this on Facebook on the occasion of the third anniversary of the station's occupation on March 4 on Tuesday.

"The enemy continues to militarize Zaporizhia NPP and the adjacent occupied territories, blocks access to the station site for Ukrainian personnel. Due to the incompetent actions of the occupiers, the degradation of the station's equipment and security systems continues," he noted.

In addition, the term of residence of nuclear fuel in the reactors is expiring. Due to constant shelling, ZNPP periodically remains literally on one power line, which threatens a nuclear incident, as it creates a danger to the cooling of nuclear reactors.

The effectiveness of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission at the station has been significantly reduced, as the Russian Federation continues to limit the communication of the agency's experts with the station's personnel and block access to some areas and premises of ZNPP.

As Haluschenko recalled, since the capture of ZNPP by Russian troops, the station has suffered significant damage and experienced more than one fire.

"Furthermore, there was a deliberate militarization of the nuclear power plant by the enemy. Despite the fact that this is a nuclear facility with a strict security regime, the Russian occupiers placed military equipment and ammunition on the station site, shelling neighboring cities from its territory," he wrote.

According to the minister, this was followed by the kidnapping and intimidation of personnel, the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and the reservoir, numerous provocations and blackouts at the nuclear facility itself. At the same time, all the rules of nuclear and radiation safety were violated and continue to be violated.

"The world, together with us, with Ukraine, must direct all efforts to stop Russia's nuclear blackmail - demilitarization and deoccupation of ZNPP, the return of the station under full control of Ukraine and the restoration of its safe operation," Haluschenko emphasized.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #haluschenko

MORE ABOUT

16:45 24.02.2025
In three years, Russia more than 30 times attacks energy system, occupies 18 GW of generation - Haluschenko

In three years, Russia more than 30 times attacks energy system, occupies 18 GW of generation - Haluschenko

20:30 20.02.2025
Zaporizhia NPP relying on single off-site power line for more than week

Zaporizhia NPP relying on single off-site power line for more than week

18:25 12.02.2025
Kyiv won't allow IAEA to be used to legitimize occupation - Foreign Ministry

Kyiv won't allow IAEA to be used to legitimize occupation - Foreign Ministry

17:27 11.02.2025
One of ZNPP power lines blacked out

One of ZNPP power lines blacked out

16:27 06.02.2025
New version of bill on Khmelnytsky NPP power units 3 and 4 removes all contradictions - Energy Ministry

New version of bill on Khmelnytsky NPP power units 3 and 4 removes all contradictions - Energy Ministry

18:31 04.02.2025
Issue of ZNPP to be raised during diplomatic mission – Zelenskyy

Issue of ZNPP to be raised during diplomatic mission – Zelenskyy

15:49 01.02.2025
Energy minister discusses with US Ambassador participation of US business in energy development

Energy minister discusses with US Ambassador participation of US business in energy development

17:58 13.01.2025
Draft resolution on dismissal of Energy Minister Haluschenko registered in parliament

Draft resolution on dismissal of Energy Minister Haluschenko registered in parliament

11:04 21.11.2024
Zaporizhia NPP faces another blackout threat due to shelling – Ministry of Energy

Zaporizhia NPP faces another blackout threat due to shelling – Ministry of Energy

12:29 01.10.2024
One of two power lines to ZNPP de-energized once again due to attack on substation

One of two power lines to ZNPP de-energized once again due to attack on substation

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on European Commission's decision to protect Europe: For us, this is primarily additional air defense

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Minister, intelligence chiefs to obtain official info on aid from USA

Zelenskyy, Starmer exchange views on next steps

Ukrainians must sit down at negotiating table, start talks with President Trump – Vice President Vance

Zelenskyy - Plenković: Action plan for bringing peace closer to be ready soon

LATEST

Ukraine urges intl partners to take tangible actions as clear response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – MFA

Zelenskyy on European Commission's decision to protect Europe: For us, this is primarily additional air defense

AFU destroy enemy military facility in Kursk region

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Minister, intelligence chiefs to obtain official info on aid from USA

Zelenskyy, Starmer exchange views on next steps

Ukrainians must sit down at negotiating table, start talks with President Trump – Vice President Vance

Zelenskyy - Plenković: Action plan for bringing peace closer to be ready soon

Belgian FM: US suspension of aid to Ukraine requires EU to rapidly boost defense spending to keep supporting Ukraine

FM of Liechtenstein visits Lviv

Ukrainian, Finnish Presidents discuss outcomes of summit in London

AD