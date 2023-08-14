Facts

18:05 14.08.2023

Ukraine can continue to count on further Germany's support at international, bilateral levels – German Finance Minister

Finance Minister of Germany Christian Lindner, who is on a visit to Kyiv on Monday, said Germany is committed to further assistance to Ukraine.

"We know that Ukraine is also defending our values as well as the European order of peace and freedom in general. That is why Ukraine can continue to count on Germany's support at both the international and bilateral levels," he said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Serhiy Marchenko.

According to Lindner, Germany has mobilized EUR 22 billion for various directions of support of Ukraine.

"For the next few years, while planning our budget, we have already firmly planned further assistance to Ukraine," he said.

