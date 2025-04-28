Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:18 28.04.2025

Bildt believes Lavrov's statements leave virtually no chance for ceasefire with Ukraine

2 min read
Bildt believes Lavrov's statements leave virtually no chance for ceasefire with Ukraine
Photo: https://x.com/carlbildt

Statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicate a practical lack of chances for a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine, says Carl Bildt, co-chairman of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former Swedish Prime Minister.

With what FM Lavrov has now outlined as Russia’s demands there is now virtually no chance for a ceasefire with Ukraine along the lines demanded by Trump. A maximalist position,” Bildt said on X Monday.

As reported earlier, Lavrov stated that the final settlement of the war in Ukraine should be based on the recognition of the Russian ownership of the occupied territories, as well as Ukraine's non-accession to NATO and the consolidation of its non-aligned status. "The international recognition of the Russian ownership of Crimea, Sevastopol, the DPR, LPR, Kherson region and Zaporizhia is imperative. All of Kyiv's obligations must be legally secured, have enforcement mechanisms and be of an indefinite nature," he said in an interview with the Brazilian ezine O Globo.

In addition, according to Lavrov, the agenda includes the tasks of "lifting sanctions, lawsuits and arrest warrants, and returning Russian assets frozen in the West."

He also noted that the current American administration is "trying to understand the root causes of the crisis," and the European Union is "trying to undermine the achievement of agreements under the pretext that it is not really invited to the negotiations." At the same time, Lavrov stated that the Russian Federation allegedly remains open to negotiations, but "the ball is not in our court."

Tags: #bildt #lavrov

MORE ABOUT

13:10 22.03.2025
Bildt on Witkoff's interview: Putin knows that flattery works on Trump, uses impressive arsenal

Bildt on Witkoff's interview: Putin knows that flattery works on Trump, uses impressive arsenal

16:22 04.03.2025
Former PMs Yatsenyuk, Abbott, Bildt and Rõivas make urgent appeal to Trump

Former PMs Yatsenyuk, Abbott, Bildt and Rõivas make urgent appeal to Trump

18:11 13.02.2025
Bildt: Sanctions on Poroshenko to be seen as pure political revenge

Bildt: Sanctions on Poroshenko to be seen as pure political revenge

09:42 17.07.2024
Swiss FM informs Lavrov about Ukraine Peace Summit

Swiss FM informs Lavrov about Ukraine Peace Summit

17:50 06.07.2022
Ukrainian MFA reminds Lavrov about publication of confidential correspondence of Maas and Le Drian by Russia

Ukrainian MFA reminds Lavrov about publication of confidential correspondence of Maas and Le Drian by Russia

16:54 02.05.2022
Lavrov's anti-Semitic attacks on Ukrainian president, Jews absolutely unacceptable - MFA

Lavrov's anti-Semitic attacks on Ukrainian president, Jews absolutely unacceptable - MFA

16:28 02.05.2022
Yermak: Lavrov's statement is manifestation of caveman anti-Semitism

Yermak: Lavrov's statement is manifestation of caveman anti-Semitism

16:15 02.05.2022
Russia legal heir of Nazi ideology - Podoliak

Russia legal heir of Nazi ideology - Podoliak

13:57 02.05.2022
Israeli FM calls Lavrov's statement inexcusable: Lowest level of racism against Jews is accusing Jews themselves of anti-Semitism

Israeli FM calls Lavrov's statement inexcusable: Lowest level of racism against Jews is accusing Jews themselves of anti-Semitism

11:01 16.03.2022
Sides close to agreeing on wordings of security guarantee agreements with Ukraine – Lavrov

Sides close to agreeing on wordings of security guarantee agreements with Ukraine – Lavrov

HOT NEWS

Sybiha: If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire without waiting for May 9

Ukraine loses Su-27 fighter, pilot ejects

Yanukovych, his security chief Kobzar sentenced to 15 and 10 years in prison

Ukraine ready to move quickly in diplomacy, but USA can take most tangible steps – Zelenskyy

No continuation of meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump – source

LATEST

NBU admits Poroshenko's reputation not impeccable due to sanctions – lawyers

Development Ministry working on creating strategic program to address IDPs’ problems

Several countries express their readiness to ensure ceasefire, not only European ones

Yermak: Ceasefire needed not for parade, but for real and sustainable peace

White House: Trump makes it clear he wants to see permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, not any temporary pauses in military operations

European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

Darnitsa passes inspection of Lithuanian regulator for compliance with intl GMP standards

Merz opposes peace in Ukraine on Moscow's terms – media

European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

For the attention of Interfax-Ukraine subscribers

AD
AD