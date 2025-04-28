Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:55 28.04.2025

Putin declares ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11

Vladimir Putin declared a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11, Russian media reported, citing information from the Kremlin.

"On the orders from Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, the Russian side will declare a ceasefire for humanitarian considerations on the days of the 80th anniversary of the victory, from 12:00 a.m. on May 8 to 12:00 a.m. on May 11. All hostilities will be suspended in that period," Russian media quoted the Kremlin’s announcement.

