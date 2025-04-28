Four more children rescued from occupied areas of Kherson region

Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported the rescue of four children and teenagers from the occupied areas of Kherson region.

"Among those rescued is a young man who was forcibly taken to the military registration and enlistment office by the occupiers, who entered his data into the database as a Russian conscript and even determined his military specialty. Fortunately, the young man, along with other evacuated children, are already in the territory controlled by Ukraine. They are safe and are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance," Prokudin wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, three boys and a girl were rescued. The youngest child is 10 years old, the oldest is 17.

The head of the regional administration also reported that since the beginning of the year, 39 children from Kherson region have already been returned from temporary Russian occupation.

The rescue mission took place within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and with the support of the charity organization Save Ukraine.

As reported, the Bring Kids Back UA initiative brought 449 children home throughout 2024.