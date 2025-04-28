Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:37 28.04.2025

Sybiha speaks of the need for accurate info on path to peace: Russia's offensives have mostly lost steam, Ukraine has largely stabilized frontline

4 min read
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine wants peace and is working hard to achieve it together with the United States, European and other partners, but this path must be based on accurate information, assumptions and assessments, because Russia's offensive actions have largely exhausted themselves, and Ukraine has stabilized the front line, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else in the world. We never wanted this war, and we want it to end as soon as possible. We are working hard together with the United States, European and other partners to achieve peace. And this path must be based on accurate information, assumptions, and estimates,” he said on X Monday.

According to him, “the overall assumption that Russia is winning the war is incorrect. It is based on a common pattern among foreign analysts of underestimating Ukraine and overestimating Russia. This pattern has been proven wrong many times before, but people keep falling into the same trap,” he stressed.

Thus, according to him, the situation on the front was and remains tense and difficult. Every day, Ukrainian troops resist brutal Russian attacks and hold the front line against superior enemy forces.

“However, despite enormous efforts and resources, Russia was unable to break through the front and did not achieve strategic success in any of the directions … In reality, Russia's last year’s and this winter's offensives have mostly lost steam. Ukraine has largely stabilized the frontline and even reclaimed some ground near Pokrovsk and other areas,” the Ukrainian foreign minister specified.

He added that Russia is making only minimal and extremely costly advances in some areas, losing over a thousand soldiers killed and wounded in action each day. “These are the bloodiest square meters that any army has taken in modern history,” Sybiha said.

According to the minister’s estimates, “the scale of Russian casualties was so high that the Kremlin was forced to ask for support from the North Korean regime. More than 12,000 NK soldiers were involved in the fighting in the Kursk region. They were used as disposable and inexpensive human resources.”

He also noted that Russia planned to retake Kursk region in a few months but was unable to do so for nearly nine months. With the current rate of advance in the Donetsk region, Moscow would need many years to take all of it under control.

“With the current developments in mind, no one should lose sight of the bigger picture, which demonstrates that Russia's full-scale invasion was a complete disaster. It began as a blitzkrieg, with the goal of destroying Ukraine and toppling its leadership in a matter of days,” he stressed.

“Over three years later, Russia has lost over 950,000 soldiers killed or wounded in action, but it has not captured a single additional regional center in Ukraine since the 2022 invasion. Kherson was the only one, but Ukraine liberated it in 2022, along with more than half of the occupied territories,” the minister added.

Against this background, Sybiha provided information about the work of the Ukrainian defense industry. “Ukraine has expanded its defense industry sixfold and now meets approximately 40% of its military needs on its own. Ukraine produces 95% of the drones that are responsible for approximately 77,000 destroyed Russian targets on the frontlines in March 2025 alone. This figure is 10% higher than in February, and Ukraine's drone capacity is increasing by the week. Overall, up to three-quarters of the frontline targets are destroyed with drones.”

“What we require is pressure on Russia and a clear strengthening of Ukraine, which will deprive Moscow of any illusions that it can turn the tide in its favor. Such measures will force the Kremlin to consider ending the war rather than expanding it,” Sybiha stressed.

Tags: #sybiha

