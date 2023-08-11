Ukraine seizes, maintains initiative in war

Ukraine has seized and retains the initiative in the war, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, speaking on Friday in Kyiv at the Ukrainian Youth Forum.

"We have seized and retain the initiative in this war. Ukrainian steps matter. Our steps are with you. Steps of all the people of Ukraine. Each and every one of you," he said.

Zelenskyy admitted that "fatigue of our heroes is objective - more than 17 months of a full-scale war." "But it is this fatigue that will become the basis of freedom and independence of Ukraine. Fatigue is not only for those who are now at the forefront. When you defend freedom, when you help the defense, when you fight, when you compete, when you work, when you study. And all this for the sake of the state, and this is your fatigue, and this is your virtue, and this is your achievement - evidence that you cannot be overcome," the President said.

"Whatever the terror is, no matter how many times the siren sounds in Ukraine, no matter what the occupying troops threaten us, we are still adding the forces of Ukraine. And that is why the occupier is on the defensive, in a deaf defense, and that is why the world expects victories from Ukraine every day, even small ones," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "now Youth Day in Ukraine is not 24 hours. And this is not a date only in August. It's every day. As war is a time when every day is needed."

He wished all those present a "worthy fatigue." "And I wish you a result in life. Powerful result. As your life is the life of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.