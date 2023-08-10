Seven out of ten strike drones destroyed on Thurs night – AFU Air Force

On the night of August 10, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian drones from the northeast direction from Kursk region. Seven out of ten enemy drones have been destroyed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel.

As noted, the attack lasted from 23:00 to 04:00.

"In total, the Russian invaders used 10 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs. The air defense forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of other components of the Defense Forces, destroyed seven enemy drones. Anti-aircraft guided missiles and small arms of direct cover units were used," the Air Force said in the statement.

The local authorities reported about the affected facilities and the elimination of consequences in Rivne region, the AFU Air Force said.

"Over the last day, the aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made more than four dozen sorties, 20 of them – for fire destruction of enemy targets, areas of concentration of equipment and manpower," the Air Force said.