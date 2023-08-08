Facts

12:49 08.08.2023

Testing of new Ukrainian-made UAV in combat zone started – Intelligence Agency

Scouts have begun testing in the combat zone a new Ukrainian SpyGun drone designed for deep reconnaissance and, if necessary, for correcting fire, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said.

"The UAV was produced by Ukrainian engineers and designers on the initiative of entrepreneur and volunteer Yuriy Holyk and tennis player, and now a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Stakhovsky," the agency said on the Telegram channel.

The complex consists of two UAVs and a ground control station. Due to a modern radio control system with a high level of protection against electronic warfare, the reconnaissance aircraft is able to operate at a distance of up to 50 kilometers. The drone is also equipped with an automatic return to the take-off point, and high aerodynamic characteristics allow you to move along the selected route with the engine turned off, saving battery power.

The flight time of the new drone without landing is 120-160 minutes, the maximum flight altitude is 1,500 meters, the operating altitude is 500-600 meter, the flight speed is 90 kilometers per hour. The drone is equipped with two cameras – course online and GoPro, and also records photos and videos on the on-board media.

"The SpyGun UAV is relatively inexpensive and quick to manufacture with a simple case design, which makes the Spy invisible in the sky during operation," the agency said.

