NATO in contact with Poland regarding drone incident – ​​Rutte

NATO is in contact with Poland regarding the latest drone incident, Poland must somehow react to it, said the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte.

Rutte said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday that they were working very closely with their colleagues from Poland. He added that, although he would not share the details, Poland must somehow respond to the latest incident. He assured that they were following the situation.