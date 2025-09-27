Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:08 27.09.2025

SBU drones stop oil pumping station's operation in Russia's Chuvashia – source

1 min read

Long-range drones of the Special Operations Center "A" of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) worked on the oil pumping station "Tyngovatovo" on Saturday night, which is located 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine in the settlement of Konar, Chuvash Republic, Russia.

As Interfax-Ukraine was informed by its own sources in the SBU, the head of the Chuvash Republic confirmed the damage and reported that the work of the station was temporarily suspended until the extent of damage to the facility was determined.

From its own sources, the SBU received confirmation of information about the hit on pumping station No. 1 with subsequent burning. Oil transportation through this oil pumping station is currently suspended.

Tags: #drone #sbu #chuvashia

MORE ABOUT

16:20 27.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Hungarian drone detected in Ukrainian airspace

Zelenskyy: Hungarian drone detected in Ukrainian airspace

14:53 27.09.2025
Oil pumping station suspended due to drone attack in Russia's Chuvashia

Oil pumping station suspended due to drone attack in Russia's Chuvashia

11:12 27.09.2025
Drone detected flying twice at different altitudes over Zakarpattia on Sept 26

Drone detected flying twice at different altitudes over Zakarpattia on Sept 26

16:13 26.09.2025
Hungary joins European countries in 'Drone Wall ' project meeting - media

Hungary joins European countries in 'Drone Wall ' project meeting - media

15:19 26.09.2025
Romania seeks Ukraine drone production partnership through SAFE framework

Romania seeks Ukraine drone production partnership through SAFE framework

13:39 25.09.2025
SBU arrests fake medical commission leaders profiting from draft dodgers in Odesa

SBU arrests fake medical commission leaders profiting from draft dodgers in Odesa

10:46 25.09.2025
SBU raids target UZ freight abuse, not anti-corruption crackdown

SBU raids target UZ freight abuse, not anti-corruption crackdown

09:58 25.09.2025
Anti-corruption agency warns again of mounting threats to institutional independence

Anti-corruption agency warns again of mounting threats to institutional independence

10:57 24.09.2025
SBU drones hit Gazprom Naftohim Salavat for second time in a week - source

SBU drones hit Gazprom Naftohim Salavat for second time in a week - source

10:37 19.09.2025
SBU nabs 4 people leaking defense secrets to Russian forces

SBU nabs 4 people leaking defense secrets to Russian forces

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy states about Transnistria-related risks due to changes in Moldovan parliament

If Kyiv is threatened with blackout, Kremlin should know that there will be blackout in Moscow – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

Ukraine launches production of drones-interceptors, but funding remains insufficient – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: 92 Russian drones head toward Poland on Sept 10, Ukraine down them on its territory

LATEST

Delta system only tracks enemy in specific settlements, and does not confirm occupation – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy states about Transnistria-related risks due to changes in Moldovan parliament

If Kyiv is threatened with blackout, Kremlin should know that there will be blackout in Moscow – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

Ukraine launches production of drones-interceptors, but funding remains insufficient – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: 92 Russian drones head toward Poland on Sept 10, Ukraine down them on its territory

Ukraine to send advisory group to some countries on countering Russian drones – Zelenskyy

Israel's Patriot air defense system already operating in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Combat officer Pohrebysky: UK recognizes Voloshyn's activities harmful, while I face sixth year on trial for attacking him

Zaporizhia NPP without external power for third day, situation is similar to Fukushima – media

AD
AD