SBU drones stop oil pumping station's operation in Russia's Chuvashia – source

Long-range drones of the Special Operations Center "A" of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) worked on the oil pumping station "Tyngovatovo" on Saturday night, which is located 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine in the settlement of Konar, Chuvash Republic, Russia.

As Interfax-Ukraine was informed by its own sources in the SBU, the head of the Chuvash Republic confirmed the damage and reported that the work of the station was temporarily suspended until the extent of damage to the facility was determined.

From its own sources, the SBU received confirmation of information about the hit on pumping station No. 1 with subsequent burning. Oil transportation through this oil pumping station is currently suspended.