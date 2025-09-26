Interfax-Ukraine
16:13 26.09.2025

Hungary joins European countries in 'Drone Wall ' project meeting - media

Hungary has also joined "Drone Wall," the name of a discussion that continues on September 26, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, citing the press service of the European Commission.

It is reported that Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Yulia Svyrydenko and Denys Shmyhal are participating from Ukraine, the remaining countries are represented at the level of defense ministers - Denmark, Finland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania.

The meeting is taking place in the format of two sessions: during the first, Ukraine shares its own experience, after which a meeting will be held without the Ukrainian side.

As reported, the meeting was convened by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius due to cases of violation of the airspace of several European countries by Russian drones. It is noted that Hungary itself asked to be included in the "Drone Wall" meeting. It was previously reported that Slovakia had sent a request to join the "Drone Wall" meeting.

On September 22, European Commission spokesman Tomas Rainier reported that representatives of Slovakia and Hungary were not invited to the "drone wall" meeting.

In an interview with EURACTIV, Kubilius said that it would take about a year to implement the the project. "We have two directions. The first is to detect approaching drones. This is not easy at all. We are not talking about large fighter jets or airplanes, but about the latest technologies. We need to be able to detect these drones. The second direction is what we will do to counteract these drones," the European Commission spokesman explained.

Earlier, the European Commission assured that Ukraine would be part of the EU's "Drone Wall" project along the eastern border of the European Union. The intention to create such protection in the EU began to be discussed after the massive interference of Russian drones in the airspace of EU countries.

