Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:20 27.09.2025

Zelenskyy: Hungarian drone detected in Ukrainian airspace

Zelenskyy: Hungarian drone detected in Ukrainian airspace

One Hungarian drone was recorded in Ukrainian airspace, the Armed Forces and intelligence should show its movements, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"One drone was recorded, there is a corresponding movement there. I asked, by the way, to show people, because they say that we are making something up. I asked our intelligence, the Armed Forces… Everything is there, the movement is recorded in electronic form, there are photos, there are various things there," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Saturday.

On September 26, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian military recorded the movements of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace. It was reported that these were probably Hungarian drones, they could be conducting reconnaissance of industrial potential in the border areas.

