One of five victims of enemy drone attack on civilian car in Blahodativka, Kupiansk district, dies

One of the victims of a Russian drone attack on a civilian car in the village of Blahodativka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, died in hospital.

Head of Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram on Thursday that four other victims (one man and three women) remain under medical supervision, their condition is assessed as stable.

As reported, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Kupiansky district at about 08:00 on Wednesday, five civilians were injured. According to Synehubov, the victims were taken to hospital with burns.